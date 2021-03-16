Wasteful spending haunts council
Angry protest by Thabong residents over water cut
Years of poor service delivery in Welkom reached a boiling point last week when angry Thabong residents burned tyres and barricaded streets in protest over water cuts.
Armed with bottles and rocks, the youth of Thabong, the oldest township in Welkom, blocked roads in protest over water shortages which started last Monday. Since then the community has been forced to fetch water from the neighbouring areas...
