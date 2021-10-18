Madhi at forefront of battle against Covid-19

Prof feels lockdown has not worked

Prof Shabir Madhi has given a stream of expert commentary on the Covid-19 pandemic for nearly two years, whether it be on radio, television or in print and he is still at it.



Madhi, a decorated academic, has established himself as a voice of reason in the battle against the pandemic, playing a crucial role in educating the public about the behaviour of the virus and warnings on what to expect...