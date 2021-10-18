Children over 12 years can get the Covid-19 vaccine without a parent’s consent — Here’s why

As the Covid-19 vaccination rollout for children between the ages of 12 and 17 years draws nearer, parents have expressed concern about a statement made by national health department acting director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp that this age group will not need parental consent.

“Children do not need their parent’s consent generally for any medical treatment, but parents can give consent for their children to get vaccinated. It is possible for a child between the ages of 12 and 17 years to go for vaccination at a health service without their parent’s consent,” Crisp told eNCA on Friday.

What does the law say?

The Children’s Act states: “A child may consent to his or her own medical treatment or to the medical treatment of his or her child if the child is over the age of 12 years and the child is of sufficient maturity and has the mental capacity to understand the benefits, risks, social and other implications of the treatment.”

This provision further extends to children over 12 years consenting to the performance of surgical procedures for themselves and their children provided they are mature enough to understand the risks and are duly assisted by their parents or guardians.