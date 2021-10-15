‘Keep quiet, you're drunk’: Ramaphosa orders unruly Ga-Rankuwa residents

An ANC campaign rally in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, temporarily descended into chaos on Friday when angry residents demanded their grievances be addressed.

“You. Put your placards down. I have seen them,” said party president Cyril Ramaphosa, pointing his finger at the group of placard-carrying residents.

At around midday, shortly after a door-to-door campaign at an informal settlement, Ramaphosa made his way to a small sports ground nearby. When he arrived, some locals cheered for him while others expressed their rage at the manner in which the candidate councillors’ process had been handled.