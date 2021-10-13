South Africa

Two bust for kidnapping Durban businessman and making R10m ransom demand

13 October 2021 - 14:08
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

A Durban businessman was allegedly held for seven days by his kidnappers before his family received a R10m ransom demand.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police arrested two men, both aged 48, in Bloemfontein on Monday for the July kidnapping.

“It is alleged that on July 8, 2021, the 60-year-old male victim was leaving his business premises on Umgeni Road in Durban when he was accosted by four armed males and forced into their vehicle.

“He had been held hostage for seven days when the family received a ransom demand of R10m for his release.”

Last week police traced the money to a family trust in Bloemfontein.

“An operational plan was put in place and they proceeded to Bainsvlei in Bloemfontein where they arrested two suspects.

“Police seized electronic items, two rifles and a 9mm firearm for investigation.

“The investigative team is still looking for the remaining suspects who were part of the kidnapping.”

The two men are expected to appear in court on Thursday on kidnapping and extortion charges.

TimesLIVE

Indian national survives Durban kidnapping ordeal

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping of a 24-year-old Indian national ...
News
3 weeks ago

Tshwane mother rescued from kidnap-for-ransom ordeal

The woman was abducted from her home in Atteridgeville on Tuesday by at least two men impersonating police officers, said Col Athlenda Mathe..
News
3 weeks ago

Convicts who kidnapped baby during home robbery escaped through hole in fence at prison

The two men who kidnapped a four-month-old baby during a home robbery escaped through a hole in the fence at Leeuwkop prison in Bryanston, the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling