Witness sheds light on what happened in Nateniel Julies's last moments
A witness in the Nateniel Julies murder trial has given the court a glimpse of the teenage boy's last moments.
Tahirah Kaldine said she was metres away from where Nateniel, 16, was shot dead in Eldorado Park, southern Johannesburg, on August 26 last year.
Two officers Cst Caylene Whiteboy, and Sgt Scorpion Ndyalvane face a charge of murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of prohibited ammunition in relation to the murder.
Their colleague, Sgt Forster Netshiongolo, faces a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact and defeating the ends of justice.
Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo both face a charge of perjury.
During her testimony, Kaldine told the high court in Johannesburg sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court that she saw a tall, dark-skinned man doing something on the scene of the shooting about an hour after the incident.
“I was coming back from the shop with my neighbour, Wayne. While walking back to our houses, Nateniel was walking behind us,” said Kaldine.
She told the court that while standing at her neighbour’s yard, they saw a police van driving down the street before parking next to the white truck across the street.
“The van drove into the flats and returned to the truck. We heard someone shouting at Nateniel from inside the van. He [Nateniel] was standing at the truck. He then walked a small distance from the truck and turned around to come back to where he was standing,” she said.
Kaldine said she saw that Nateniel was eating something but she could not make out what it was.
“We then heard a gunshot. We stood at the gate of Wayne’s house and the gunshot came from behind the driver’s seat,” she said.
“While watching what was happening, a police officer came out of the vehicle and went towards the truck. He picked up Nateniel from underneath the truck and carried him to the police van. He put Nateniel inside and then the van drove off,” she said.
Kaldine said she then went to Nateniel's home and informed them about the shooting.
“About 30 minutes to an hour later, a white VW Polo came to the scene and a tall, dark-skinned male got out of the vehicle. He was looking for something on the ground where Nateniel was shot,” she told the court.
She said a protest erupted in the township after news of Nateniel’s murder spread.
The trial continues.
