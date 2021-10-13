Witness sheds light on what happened in Nateniel Julies's last moments

A witness in the Nateniel Julies murder trial has given the court a glimpse of the teenage boy's last moments.

Tahirah Kaldine said she was metres away from where Nateniel, 16, was shot dead in Eldorado Park, southern Johannesburg, on August 26 last year.

Two officers Cst Caylene Whiteboy, and Sgt Scorpion Ndyalvane face a charge of murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of prohibited ammunition in relation to the murder.

Their colleague, Sgt Forster Netshiongolo, faces a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact and defeating the ends of justice.

Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo both face a charge of perjury.

During her testimony, Kaldine told the high court in Johannesburg sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court that she saw a tall, dark-skinned man doing something on the scene of the shooting about an hour after the incident.

“I was coming back from the shop with my neighbour, Wayne. While walking back to our houses, Nateniel was walking behind us,” said Kaldine.