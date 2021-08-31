Kidnapped Durban doctor found locked in room at north coast lodge

An intensive search for a young Durban doctor ended in success when she was found locked in a room at a north coast lodge on Monday.

The 28-year-old's family grew concerned when she did not return to her Umlazi home on Friday.

Private security company Reaction Unit SA put out an appeal to the public to be on the lookout for her car, which was spotted being driven by a man between Verulam and Ballito over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said her family had opened a missing person docket at Nsuze police station.

“Yesterday the victim’s vehicle was spotted at Salt Rock in the Umhlali policing area and was stopped.

“The missing victim was found in one of the lodges in Salt Rock.

“We can confirm charges of kidnapping and robbery were opened at Umhlali police station.”

Gwala said a 25-year-old has been arrested and is expected to appear in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

