South Africa

Tshwane mother rescued from kidnap-for-ransom ordeal

By TimesLIVE - 16 September 2021 - 09:25
A multidisciplinary team worked around the clock to find the mother who had been kidnapped from her home in Atteridgeville, Gauteng.
A multidisciplinary team worked around the clock to find the mother who had been kidnapped from her home in Atteridgeville, Gauteng.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

A 30-year-old Gauteng mother has been safely reunited with her family after being kidnapped by men posing as cops.

She was rescued when police swooped on her kidnappers in a shack in Kgabaletsane in the Klipgat policing precinct in North West.

The woman was abducted from her home in Atteridgeville on Tuesday by at least two men, said Col Athlenda Mathe.

“During the kidnapping ordeal, her kidnappers made contact with the victim's brother demanding a ransom.”

Police immediately set up a multidisciplinary team and mobilised a 72-hour activation plan.

The victim’s car was found in the afternoon by a vehicle tracking company.

“The multidisciplinary team intensified its efforts and followed up on several leads and just after midnight the victim was found under guard by one of her kidnappers in a shack in Klipgat,” said Mathe.

She was taken for counselling and debriefing by SAPS hostage negotiators.

A 27-year-old male was arrested. Police are still hunting for his accomplice.

The multidisciplinary team who cracked the case comprised members from the National Crime Intelligence Unit, National Organised Crime Unit, local and district detectives from Tshwane, as well as members of the Tactical Response Team , members of the Hartbeespoort Dam police station and national SAPS hostage negotiators.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole commended the multidisciplinary team for reuniting the victim with her family, safe and unharmed.

“The 72-hour activation plan has yielded positive results. Within hours after the crime was committed, our teams have managed to secure the life of this young woman and ensured that she is back home safe and unharmed with her family. Our work is not done, we are hot on the heels of the accomplice,” said Sitole.

Mathe advised members of the public that they have a right to request any person alleging to be a police officer to identify themselves by means of producing a SAPS appointment certificate bearing a photo, rank and date of appointment of the member in question.

TimesLIVE

Man shot, dragged from Mercedes-Benz in Erasmia was 'extorting money'

Extortion and kidnapping allegations have emerged in the case of a motorist who was shot at and dragged from his black Mercedes-Benz in Erasmia, ...
News
1 week ago

Cape Town police rescue businessman burnt, assaulted in kidnap ordeal

Cape Town police have rescued a Chinese businessman after a four-day kidnapping and extortion ordeal.
News
2 months ago

Family distraught as man goes missing after 'crash'

The family of a local builder who went missing last week after he called them about his kidnapping says despite paying part of the ransom he had not ...
News
5 months ago

Hawks arrest Joburg ‘kidnappers’ impersonating the Hawks

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said members of the serious corruption investigation unit learnt the victim was being held for ransom by ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...