Families' dreams shattered after three students killed during robbery
Sgcino Zimba’s family dreamt of attending his graduation ceremony when he completed his studies but instead they ended up fetching his corpse in a body bag.
Sgcino, 22, Thobani Manqele a student at the University of Free State in QwaQwa campus and Vukani Zikalala, 23, were killed on Wednesday during a robbery that took place at Botshabela — a student residence in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State...
