EFF lays charges against Enoch Mgijima local municipality over multimillion-rand sports field

The EFF in the Eastern Cape has opened a case against the ANC-run Enoch Mgijima local municipality for alleged corruption, after the unveiling of a sports field that reportedly cost R15m to construct.

The municipality opened the sports field in Lesseyton, northwest of Komani, formerly known as Queenstown, just weeks before the local government elections.

It received backlash over the facility, which is meant to host soccer and rugby games, with many questioning the price tag attached to it.

In a statement, the Eastern Cape EFF caucus said the sports field was a basic facility without anything to justify the millions of rand spent on its construction.

“There are glaring signs of money laundering and corruption in the entire project, and we have entrusted the criminal justice system to investigate and unearth the truth,” the party alleged.

The EFF pointed out that the municipality has been in financial crisis, saying the auditor-general had previously raised alarm about the flouting of the Public Finance Management Act and the collapse of internal financial controls in the municipality.