MEC outraged by R15m Enoch Mgijima stadium

The Eastern Cape department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) on Tuesday said it was outraged by the R15m stadium which was unveiled by the Enoch Mgijima local municipality.

The Lesseyton sports field near Komani, formerly Queenstown, was unveiled by the ANC-run council on Monday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by a few people seated on steel benches.

The grass has brown patches, the steel poles do not have nets and the white marking on the pitch is not clear.

Photographs of the event were shared on the municipality’s Facebook page, however, the post has since been removed.

Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha said he was concerned about the media reports on the project. “I fully understand the negative commentary and public comments on the matter. For that reason, we have requested the leadership of Enoch Mgijima local municipality to get all the facts about the scope of work for the project and what has been delivered so far,” he said Nqatha.

His office expected to get the full report this week.

Municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said they were aware of the uproar.

“The municipality regrets the manner in which the initial post was shared where minimal detail was provided. Considering the above, we deemed it necessary to provide clarity on the matter as follows: the construction of the sports facility commenced at the beginning of March 2020, following an environmental impact assessment within the limits stated in the National Environmental Management Act.

“Further investigations were also conducted to determine the suitability of the site to be developed into a sports field with associated structures — which include survey, geotechnical and geohydrological tests,” said Kowa.

Many social media users were angered by the R15m price tag.

However, the municipality justified the costs, saying it was because of the work, such as blasting, earth works, water reticulation installation and sewer systems, that had to be done to prepare the grounds.

The grounds have two blocks with ablution facilities, including 14 toilets and eight showers.