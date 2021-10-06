Enoch Mgijima municipality in spotlight over below-par sports field

The facility and subsequent posts celebrating its handover garnered outrage

The unveiling of a R15m “state-of-the-art” sports facility with a patchy field, a broken goalpost and two steel grandstands has been met with scorn from local soccer teams, who described it as below par.



On Tuesday, the Enoch Mgijima municipality in Lesseyton, near Komani in the Eastern Cape, was at the centre of a public storm after the unveiling of the Lesseyton sports field on Monday, with the ribbon cutting ceremony and pictures posted on Facebook...