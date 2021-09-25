'Huge defeat for Donald Trump': Arizona election review reaffirms Biden win

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden in Arizona's most populous county, a review of results by his allies in the Republican Party has reaffirmed, capping a widely panned effort spurred by Trump's false claims of voter fraud.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, the Republican who paved the way for the so-called "full forensic audit" of Maricopa County's ballots, said the review's overall vote tally matched the initial results confirming Biden's win.

Fann said in a statement the matching counts was the review's "most important and encouraging finding" and should allay voters' concerns. The recount yielded 99 additional votes for Biden and 261 fewer votes for Trump.

The conclusion will disappoint Trump supporters who had pushed for the review, many in the expectation that it would prove his unfounded assertions that he was robbed of re-election due to orchestrated fraud. So far no such proof has been produced either by Trump or his backers.

Outside groups tied to Trump's efforts to undermine the 2020 election results raised most of the $6 million to fund the review, viewing the recount of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa as a catalyst for similar investigations in Pennsylvania, Michigan and other battleground states that Trump lost.

In Texas on Thursday, the secretary of state's office said the state had begun an audit of the presidential election in its four largest counties - Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Collin. Although Trump carried the state, Biden won three of those counties under review.

"This was Donald Trump's best chance to prove his cases of elections being rigged and fraudulent and they failed," Ben Ginsberg, a veteran Republican election lawyer, said on a media call organized by the States United Democracy Center, a nonpartisan policy group. "It's a huge defeat for Donald Trump."

Hours before the announcement by the Texas secretary of state's office, Trump publicly called on Republican Governor Greg Abbott to launch an audit.

Harris County's elections administrator, Isabel Longoria, said in a statement that the audit was an attempt "to delegitimize the 2020 election."