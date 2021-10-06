Phoenix monument, peace garden for victims of KZN unrest and riots

A monument and peace garden are to be unveiled in Durban in tribute to those who died during unrest and looting.

This was announced at a KwaZulu-Natal government provincial executive council sitting on Wednesday.

“The executive council resolved to officially unveil the Phoenix monument and a peace garden during December,” the council said. “They will be erected as a mark of honour and remembrance for those who lost their lives during the civil unrest and looting which took place in July this year in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal.”

The monument will bear the names of those who died.

Racial tensions erupted in Phoenix during unrest and rioting in Durban in July as 36 people lost their lives — 30 of them shot.

The council “condemned the fuelling of tensions through the divisive posters by opportunistic political parties in the Phoenix area which has heightened tensions in the area”.