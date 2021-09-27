EFF proud of achievements, says Malema as party launches manifesto

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is proud of its achievements in municipalities across the country despite having never been given a clear mandate by the electorate.

The EFF unveiled its manifesto in Johannesburg yesterday and said it was pushing to secure a clear majority in some of the municipalities to be contested in the upcoming municipal elections.

The party also unveiled its new headquarters named after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Marshalltown, central Johannesburg.

Among the electoral promises made by the EFF in its manifesto are: