Five reasons iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone

So the time has come. You’ve made up your mind. You know why you want one of the world’s most powerful personal devices but you’re not sure where you should go to make your choice. That’s easy.

Here’s why the answer is iStore, SA’s Apple premium reseller, with 25 retail stores across the country, and 24 hours a day online.

You don’t need to go anywhere else to upgrade your iPhone

At iStore, the “everything iPhone under one roof” store, it’s easy to upgrade your iPhone to the latest model. No matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business contract, you can get your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom.

Trained experts, who are as passionate about the amazing features and benefits of iPhone as you are, will help you evaluate the options and make the best choice. There’s no need to go anywhere but the home of iPhone.

You can save thousands by trading in and trading up to a new iPhone

If your iPhone is in good-to-great condition, you could save up to R12,000 when you trade it in for a new model at iStore. All you have to so is bring your iPhone in for valuation. You’ll be rewarded with higher than market value, which you can use towards the purchase of a new iPhone, or to bring down the cost of a new contract or upgrade.

You get extra peace of mind for free with an iCare Plus extended warranty

Why should you care about iCare? Two reasons: first, it’s an extended two-year warranty that includes a screen replacement, and it won’t cost you a cent when you upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore.

iCare Plus is valued at R1,999, and you won’t get it anywhere else but iStore. For more information, please visit the iStore website.

You can upgrade your iPhone from the comfort of home

If you prefer to keep your social distance while upgrading your iPhone, iStore makes it click-and-easy with an online upgrade service.

No matter where you originally signed up for your contract, you can apply for your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom, just by clicking here.

Enjoy free same-day courier delivery of your iPhone, straight from iStore to your doorstep, once your deal goes through.

You get free expert technical support and training on iPhone

Ease of use is one of the great joys of owning an iPhone. But if you ever need support or have a technical question or issue, iStore’s trained technicians will be happy to help you out — at no cost at all.

You’re also welcome to join the free iStore Meets Workshops, held on Zoom, for expert tips, advice and inspiration on getting the most out of your iPhone.

Visit the iStore website to sign up and find out more >>>

Whether you are struggling to find the best deal, or can’t decide which model to choose, visit iStore to take away all the hassle when shopping for your iPhone. iStore is your all-in-one destination for everything iPhone. Why would you go anywhere else?

This article was paid for by iStore.