Alleged mastermind behind murder of Tshegofatso Pule transferred to Johannesburg Prison

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, Ntuthuko Shoba, will be detained at the Johannesburg Prison in a single cell.

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court made the ruling on Tuesday after he applied last week to remain in custody at a Krugersdorp police station.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Shoba wanted to be kept at the Krugersdorp facility because he claimed that he feared for his life after he became aware of alleged threats from Muzikayise Malephane, who is serving a 20-year jail term for Pule’s murder.

Correctional officer Lesetja Masenya told the court on Tuesday that sentenced prisoners and awaiting trial detainees are kept in different buildings at the Johannesburg Prison. Shoba and Malephane therefore cannot meet nor have access to each other.

Shoba’s lawyer has withdrawn from the case, the court heard on Tuesday.

The case is expected to move to the high court in Johannesburg on Friday for pre-trial proceedings.

Shoba is accused of masterminding the murder of Pule in June last year. His lover was eight months pregnant with his child at the time of her death.

He was arrested in February after Malephane implicated him in the murder.

TimesLIVE