South Africa

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa on end of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ANC in rare sit-down interview

30 September 2021 - 11:03
Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist

As Johannesburg’s first summer thunderstorm crashed through the cool evening air, President Cyril Ramaphosa sat down for a rare Q&A session at Luthuli House on Wednesday.

Given the opportunity, journalists spared the president the formalities, pushing for responses on popular topics such as the state of the ruling party, vaccine mandates and the end of the state of disaster.

While being questioned, Ramaphosa went as far as emitting a nervous laugh before eyeing the room and saying, “You guys are really throwing assegais at me!”

'We are guided by science': Ramaphosa on ending state of disaster

"I really wish we could say the state of disaster has ended but we are guided by science and the science of the pandemic and the advisory committee ...
News
2 hours ago

