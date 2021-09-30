WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa on end of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ANC in rare sit-down interview
As Johannesburg’s first summer thunderstorm crashed through the cool evening air, President Cyril Ramaphosa sat down for a rare Q&A session at Luthuli House on Wednesday.
Given the opportunity, journalists spared the president the formalities, pushing for responses on popular topics such as the state of the ruling party, vaccine mandates and the end of the state of disaster.
While being questioned, Ramaphosa went as far as emitting a nervous laugh before eyeing the room and saying, “You guys are really throwing assegais at me!”
TimesLIVE
