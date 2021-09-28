South Africa

Inquest opened after car 'careers over cliff' in Eastern Cape

28 September 2021 - 08:41
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Police are investigating what caused an Eastern Cape man to drive off a cliff at a popular viewing point at the weekend.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said an inquest was opened after the death of the 32-year-old at the air strip atop Mount Thesiger in Port St Johns.

He said the incident happened on Saturday.

“It is alleged ... that five people were at the cliff taking photographs when the man got into his car and started it.

“The vehicle careered off the cliff. It took several hours for the search and rescue unit members to retrieve the body.”

Matola-Mvanyashe said the man had lived in Port St Johns.

DispatchLIVE reported that the man was an off-duty nurse.

TimesLIVE

