South Africa

Covid-19: 201 deaths and 1,360 cases recorded in SA in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 28 September 2021 - 19:48
Nurses wait to perform PCR tests on attendees hours before the start of a concert, at the Hospital Clinico de la Universidad de Chile, in Santiago, Chile.
Nurses wait to perform PCR tests on attendees hours before the start of a concert, at the Hospital Clinico de la Universidad de Chile, in Santiago, Chile.
Image: REUTERS/ PABLO SANHUEZA

There were 201 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday.

There were 1,367 new infections recorded in the past day. Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (372), followed by the Western Cape (241) and Gauteng (190).

This means there have been 87,417 fatalities and 2,898,888 cases to date.

According to the NICD, there were also 158 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 6,860 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE

Should I sanitise my groceries to prevent catching Covid-19?

Relax, there is no need to sanitise your bag of groceries before you walk into the house.
News
15 hours ago

'We have exited the third wave,' says NICD as Covid-19 numbers fall

The third coronavirus wave is officially over in SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...