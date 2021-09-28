Mngqithi explains how MTN8 trophy has always eluded Sundowns

Manqoba Mngqithi has said Mamelodi Sundowns' MTN8 ambitions have over the years always been sidetracked by more pressing events, such as the Caf Champions League. But he believes that the club can now finally lay its hands on the R8m trophy with fewer distractions this time around.

Sundowns have won every domestic and continental trophy on offer since the days of former coach Pitso Mosimane but the winner-takes-all cup tournament has eluded them.

Sundowns have a plucky Lamontville Golden Arrows standing in their path to the final but have the upper hand in the two-legged semifinal after they scored a vital away goal when the two sides played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Clermont.

Ahead of the second leg in Atteridgeville on Tuesday, Mngqithi went to great lengths to illustrate how and why the MTN8 trophy has eluded Sundowns.

Sundowns are oozing confidence after a blistering start to the Premiership season with four wins and a draw in their opening five matches.

Mngqithi was asked if Sundowns' relatively lukewarm starts to the new season over the years has any bearing on their MTN8 shortfalls.