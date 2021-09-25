DA promises to make six Western Cape municipalities ‘load-shedding proof’

The DA says it is working on making six municipalities it runs in the Western Cape “load-shedding proof”.

This is one of the promises the party made in its manifesto launched by party leader John Steenhuisen during a virtual event on Saturday.

“In the section on electricity provision, you will learn of the DA’s mission to make six pilot municipalities in the Western Cape load-shedding proof in what we call the energy resilience project,” said Steenhuisen.

“These municipalities are putting in place measures that will enable them to procure electricity directly from suppliers and ultimately end their reliance on Eskom altogether.”

The City of Cape Town already manages to avoid at least one stage of load-shedding, compared to the rest of the country, through its pumped storage hydropower station at the Steenbras dam, said Steenhuisen.