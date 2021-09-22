How do I know if I have ‘long Covid’?

Patients who tested positive for Covid-19 through a test, or those who have symptoms after experiencing a Covid-19-like illness without testing positive, and still have symptoms four weeks after the illness may be considered to have long Covid, provided other possibilities have been examined and ruled out.

Johannesburg-based GP Marlin McKay told TimesLIVE long Covid may take a toll on the mental wellness of sufferers who often feel helpless against it.

“One of the methods I use is reassurance. Some patients are made to feel as if it is in their heads. They are told to be grateful to be alive.

“You can’t test long Covid and you can’t do an X-ray. It is your word against the doctor’s. It creates a lot of anxiety and patients have post-traumatic stress because they survive Covid-19 and end up stuck with this,” said McKay.

“Patients complain that it’s even more debilitating than Covid-19. Brain fog, memory loss, persistent headaches, persistent shortness of breath and coughing. There is no solution. We don't know how long it’s going to last. We don’t have any specific medication that can take it away,” said McKay, who advised the vaccine reduces chances of getting long Covid.