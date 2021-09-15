Residents hold Eskom staff hostage after weeks without power

The workers were held against their will as angry community members and management were trying to resolve their stalemate

The hostage drama that saw residents of a Tshwane township blocking Eskom employees from leaving office in a 12-hour standoff this week was the result of weeks of “frustrations.”



The community of Morula View, a small suburb in Mabopane, northern Pretoria, took matters into their hands on Monday when they blocked Eskom employees at an industrial area in Garankuwa, demanding the power utility to urgently replace their stolen mini-substation. It was stolen on August 19, plunging just over 90 homes in Phase 3 into darkness...