Financial woes hamper ANC campaigning in key metros
Regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganyi said the party was taking it upon itself to secure funding
With municipal elections only six weeks away the ANC has been found wanting in getting the party’s campaign off the ground in key municipalities owing to the party's financial woes.
In some of the metros where the party was dislodged from power in 2016 local leaders blamed the new Political Party Funding Act, which compels parties to disclose their donors, for the empty election coffers...
