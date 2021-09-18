Seconds from disaster as air traffic control’s late start leaves planes on collision course

An investigation is under way after two planes carrying a total of 72 people narrowly avoided a potential disaster at George airport in the southern Cape.

The planes were landing and taking off in opposite directions on the airport's single runway when an approach controller detected the danger and ordered the arriving aircraft to stop its descent and make a sharp turn.

A preliminary serious incident report this week by the SA Civil Aviation Authority suggested a recent change that gave approach controllers and tower controllers different starting times led to the drama early on August 23.

A CemAir Bombardier jet carrying 38 passengers and three crew to Johannesburg took off at 5.47am under a protocol used when the tower is unmanned.

This was despite the tower having broadcast three messages by that time saying it had opened two minutes earlier.

Thirteen seconds after the CemAir pilot said he was about to take off, an approach controller ordered an Airlink Embraer jet approaching the airport from Cape Town carrying 28 passengers and three crew to make a sharp right turn so it could avoid the Bombardier.