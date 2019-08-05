Duo behind teens' Cape to Cairo flight perish

A group of teenagers who were involved in building a plane that flew from Cape to Cairo are shattered following the deaths of two of their project directors.

The two directors were killed when their light aircraft registered in SA crashed in Tanzania on Saturday.

One of the deceased is Desmond Werner, 58, the father of Megan Werner, 17, the founder of U-Dream Global - an initiative for pupils to build planes using an engineering manual.

The project made international headlines in June when pupils successfully built a four-seater Sling aircraft and then flew it from Cape Town to Cairo in July.

According to the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, the crashed Sling plane, which entered Tanzanian airspace from Uganda en route to Malawi, made a distress signal about engine failure before disappearing from the radar.

The plane was destroyed by fire after the crash and only the engine and some other parts were recovered. It was owned by U-Dream Global.