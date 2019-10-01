Supreme Court upholds confiscation of R60m from company linked to ex-ANC leader John Block

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday upheld the Asset Forfeiture Unit's confiscation of R59.8m belonging to the Trifecta group of companies to the state.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the SCA struck Trifecta’s application for leave to appeal and condonation against the Kimberley High Court’s decision off the roll. The high court's decision ordered the forfeiture on the basis that there was no proper explanation for the lengthy delay of about 10 months before Trifecta launched its application.

The judgment emanates from the conviction of Christo Scholtz and his six companies for corruption and money laundering at the Kimberley High Court in 2016. Scholtz and former ANC Northern Cape chairman John Block were sentenced to 15-year jail terms each for corruption.