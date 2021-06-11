Police allegedly assault artists in a case of mistaken identity

King Sdudla sustained serious body injuries, while DJ Lampisto and Ndero sustained body and head abrasions

Kwaito singer King Sdudla and three other people were allegedly beaten up by Nelson Mandela Bay Metro cops in a case of mistaken identity in Gqebera in the Eastern Cape.



King Sdudla, real name Lungile Msizi, Thanduxolo Kleyi, known as DJ Lampisto, driver Unathi Mphathiswa and artist Ndero, real name Mandilakhe Stuurman, sustained injuries after the attack in Swartkops on Saturday night after the cops stopped them...