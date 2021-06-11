Police allegedly assault artists in a case of mistaken identity
King Sdudla sustained serious body injuries, while DJ Lampisto and Ndero sustained body and head abrasions
Kwaito singer King Sdudla and three other people were allegedly beaten up by Nelson Mandela Bay Metro cops in a case of mistaken identity in Gqebera in the Eastern Cape.
King Sdudla, real name Lungile Msizi, Thanduxolo Kleyi, known as DJ Lampisto, driver Unathi Mphathiswa and artist Ndero, real name Mandilakhe Stuurman, sustained injuries after the attack in Swartkops on Saturday night after the cops stopped them...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.