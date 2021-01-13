South Africa

Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo

13 January 2021 - 09:49
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
He was driving a Mercedes-Benz C220d AMG.
Image: Limpopo transport and community safety department

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he drove at 240km/h on the N1 in Limpopo, the provincial transport and community safety department said on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the man was arrested on the N1 in Pienaarsrivier late on Monday afternoon.

He was driving in a Mercedes-Benz C220d AMG. 

Moremi said the man was detained at Pienaarsrivier police station and charged with reckless and negligent driving.

He also faced additional charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act.  

