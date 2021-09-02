Residents find costly ways to live without power
A family that has been without electricity for more than two months has spent tens of thousands of rand on a generator and solar power panels.
The Nyathi family is among residents of Ebony Park Extension 6 in Midrand who spent the past 12 weeks in the dark after their transformer burnt down on June 16...
