Eskom lashes out at vandals as power pylons fall down and lights go out

Eskom has called on South Africans to report thieves and vandals after three separate incidents in a week that left a Johannesburg suburb without power for a day and sent six electricity pylons tumbling to the ground.

In the first incident, copper tubes were stolen from a pressure box in Edenvale. The cable ends subsequently exploded, leaving residents without power for more than 20 hours, the utility reported on Thursday.

In a second incident, near the mining town of Westonaria, a suspect was arrested after he was caught stealing structural components of transmission pylons.

“This compromised and weakened the integrity of the pylons since the structural members have a mechanical function to support the pylons,” Eskom said.

“This resulted in the collapse of six towers.”