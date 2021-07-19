Baba, stay where you are, it's time to eat in your name

Only mistake was to destroy supermarkets and ATMs in our kasi, now where shall we loot tomorrow?

We, the countless looting residents of Soweto, Alexandra, KZN and Emalahleni, have (as of July 13) woken up with a happy feeling at the good opportunity the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma has brought us. We ransacked not only supermarkets but also those of the liquor stores.



We are praying for the periodic imprisonment of Zuma, say every three months, because it would be a great opportunity to once again feast freely and loot without care or caution. Private property? What's that. Our liberators, were they not the ones who decried private property rights in the 1990s? Didn't they tell us only socioeconomic rights matter?..