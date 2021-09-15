South Africa

Jail time for Ekurhuleni metro cop who demanded R300 bribe

By TimesLIVE - 15 September 2021 - 12:28
A metro cop has been sentenced to time behind bars for demanding a R300 bribe. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A former Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department constable has been jailed for six years after demanding cash from a motorist.

Mazulwandile Wilson Makaula, 49, was convicted of corruption in the Vosloorus magistrate’s court.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in May 2018, Makaula was on duty when he intercepted a motorist in Vosloorus during a random stop and search.

“After searching the vehicle, Makaula demanded R300 from the driver, threatening to impound the vehicle without valid reasons. The driver gave Makaula R150 cash for his vehicle not to be impounded.

“On the same day, Makaula demanded the outstanding balance of R150 from the motorist to release the vehicle.”

A sting operation was conducted at a shopping complex in Vosloorus where Makaula was arrested in possession of the R150 entrapment cash, said Mulamu.

He was found guilty of corruption in June and sentenced on September 10 to six years' direct imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

TimesLIVE

