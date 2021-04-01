Fallen tree knocks SABC radio stations off air

Live broadcasts by some SABC radio stations were interrupted early on Thursday due to a major power outage in parts of Johannesburg.

The outage came just as SAfm talk radio host Stephen Grootes spoke to independent energy analyst Mpumelelo Mdhladhla about a 15.63% increase in energy tariffs announced by Eskom.

City Power attributed the outage to the “after-effects” of extensive damage caused to power pylons by a falling tree earlier this week.

“The SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to apologise for the interruption to its broadcasts this morning, due to a power failure at its head office in Auckland Park. This is as a result of power supply issues from City Power,” said SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

The public broadcaster apologised for the interruption.

Seapolelo said Afrikaans radio station RSG and SAfm were affected but were back on air.