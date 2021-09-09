Party funding: DA scores R15m from Oppenheimer’s daughter, while one company gives ANC half its R10m total

In a single payment, Mary Slack, the daughter of industrialist Harry Oppenheimer, gave the DA a R15m donation.

The payment, made on May 14, appears as one of six made to the DA between the beginning of May and the end of June, according to the IEC's first ever report in response to the Political Party Funding Act.

The IEC report lifts the lid on where political parties get their donations from.

The act requires parties to declare all donations above a threshold of R100,000. The IEC said on Thursday that just three of the country's parties - the DA, the ANC and Action SA - had donations of this amount or more. A further 108 said all of its donations were below the threshold.

In total, the three declared R30,008,841 in the quarter. Action SA had four donors above R100,000, the DA had six and the ANC had seven.

The DA was the biggest winner, receiving R15,983,751 - with Slack comfortably the biggest donor, accounting for 93.4% of the total donations in the quarter.

The ANC came second receiving R10,720,000, with just under half (46.7%) coming from one source, mining company United Manganese of Kalahari, which made a R5m donation. The party also received two donations of R1m from Nonkwelo Investment Holdings.

Action SA declared total direct donations amounting to R3,305,090. Their biggest donor was Martin Marshal, who coughed up R2.5m. The party has also received an in-kind donation worth R121,490 from a Black Like Me, a company owned by leader Herman Mashaba.

The IEC's head of political party funding, George Mahlangu, said the commission was pleased with the levels of compliance with the act among political parties, despite hundreds of registered parties failing to respond to calls for declaration.

A total of 504 political parties are registered.

“Of the registered parties, three have submitted declarations, 108 parties have responded to our correspondence that they have not received donations that require declaration, and 393 political parties did not respond to our correspondence,” Mahlangu said.