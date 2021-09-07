Major parties slam reopening of candidates registration

Chairperson Sam Mashinini said reopening the candidate registration process was part of the amendments to the electoral timetable

The Electoral Commission of SA's decision to reopen candidates' registration for the municipal elections has been met with fury by opposition parties while some experts believe it was “reasonable”.



The IEC, which has come under sharp scrutiny after the Constitutional Court ruling dismissing its application to postpone the local government elections to next year, insisted that its decision to reopen candidate registrations was based on solid legal advice...