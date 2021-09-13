Cabinet mulls vaccine passports

Funerals still restricted to 50 mourners, no after-tears

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to be vigilant against Covid-19 as the country shifts to a more relaxed lockdown level 2, which would see venues opening up for longer and alcohol being sold until Friday for off-site consumption.



Ramaphosa also announced that the government was considering vaccine passports, which are a proof of vaccination used in other parts of the world by governments and private companies for people seeking to travel, dine and party. He said he would report back on this consideration in two weeks...