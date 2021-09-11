South Africa

SAPHRA approves Pfizer Covid-19 shot for children 12 and up

By Reuters - 11 September 2021 - 12:33
Pfizer, whose shot is already being administered to teens, is planning tests on even younger children.
Pfizer, whose shot is already being administered to teens, is planning tests on even younger children.
Image: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The South African Health Products Authority (SAPHRA)  has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use by children aged 12 and older, paving the way for the government to offer vaccinations to teenagers.

SAPHRA said the decision came after a review of updated safety and efficacy information submitted in March this year.

After a bumpy start, SA's vaccination campaign has ramped up in recent months with a solid supply of shots secured and just over 12% of its more than 60 million people vaccinated. That puts the country well ahead of others on the continent.

However, health insurers say vaccine hesitancy is now the main issue impacting the pace of the campaign and the government has launched efforts to persuade people to get the jab.

SA has a large youth population, with some 28% under the age of 15.

Countries around the world are now considering or administering vaccines to children, while other vaccine developers including Moderna are seeking the green light for the use of their shots on teens.

Pfizer, whose shot is already being administered to teens, is planning tests on even younger children.

'We are pleading with you, not forcing you': Mabuza urges North West residents to get Covid-19 jabs

Deputy President David Mabuza spent Thursday conducting a door-to-door in the Bojanala district in the North West, where he asked citizens to get ...
News
1 day ago

We must improve commitment to kids' education

Recently, basic education minister Angie Motshekga addressed the nation on “Learning losses due to Covid-19 pandemic”, and acknowledged the impact of ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Positive Covid-19 cases among teens on the rise

There has been a huge spike in the number of teenagers testing positive for Covid-19 in the past week, but their rate of admission to hospitals and ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy