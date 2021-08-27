South Africa – let’s talk about our drinking habits and behaviours

We are at a tipping point in our country. Ten years ago, we were the 19th biggest drinking nation in the world according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Today, South Africans are the sixth-highest consumers of alcohol globally. This is not a statistic that we should be proud and more importantly, if we don’t make the right choices now, what future are we creating for the generations to come?



We need as South Africans to be aware of the need for responsible drinking and the need to have a shared understanding of how to reduce the harmful consumption of alcohol...