Young creative finds a way to shrug off Covid-19 limits for her business

Simelane's goal is to be a millionaire via her multimedia agency

By GCIS Vuku'zenzele - 31 August 2021 - 09:05
Nosipho Simelane runs a multimedia company and is focusing on creating jobs and inspiring other women.
Image: Vukuzenzele

Nosipho Simelane completed her national diploma in film and Ttelevision at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria in 2019 and became a determined entrepreneur afterwards.

Simelane, who was born in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, and now lives in Midrand, is the founder and owner of Nos Creationz, a multimedia business that has been rendering videography, film, photography and graphic services since 2018.

“It all started when I freelanced for gigs, when I was a student,” she says.

To add to her qualification, Simelane, 27, acquired further skills and knowledge by shadowing professionals at Vision View Productions.

“I told myself I would not work for anyone else because I wanted to be my own boss and inspire other women to do it for themselves, no matter where they come from or what their circumstances are,” says Simelane.

“I want to be a millionaire and I believe this goal can be achieved easily when you have your own brand.”

Nos Creationz has already created two permanent and 12 temporary jobs, and provides services to clients across SA. 

“I want it to be global one day,” she says.

Simelane approached the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and was afforded an opportunity to attend its business management training course.

“I also received a business grant from the NYDA last year, which I used to buy equipment. It helped me a lot because I no longer have to rent equipment. I own it now and it feels awesome,” she says.

Simelane also applied to and was accepted into the NYDA Voucher Programme, which assists young entrepreneurs by providing one-on-one business development support. This enabled her to establish her website.

Although she's been doing well, she says her business  has been under financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic. To recover, the business is focusing more on its digital marketing service, which is its main source of income.

Simelane encourages young women to explore various business opportunities that they can pursue, instead of waiting for job opportunities, so that they can fight poverty and unemployment.

“Do what you love. You have to be hungry for it. Perseverance is key. In the end, always know the end goal of what you want to do and touch lives,” she says.

