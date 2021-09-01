Defending corrupt politicians is sabotaging our country and its youth

People without jobs are the victims of graft

Two weeks ago, Statistics SA (Stats SA) released the latest unemployment figures in our country. The numbers are extremely debilitating. By an expanded definition, 41% of the working-age population is unemployed.



In addition to this, 64.4% of the youth is out of work. Perhaps more depressing is the growing rate of graduate unemployment, which stands at a shocking 20%. To put all this into perspective, seven in every 10 young people in SA are not working...