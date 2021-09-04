Four candidates impress MPs during interviews to fill SABC board vacancy

Members of parliament's portfolio committee on communications might have a hard time choosing a suitable candidate from the five it has shortlisted to fill a vacancy on the SABC board.

Its sub committee interviewed four candidates on Friday and were impressed with their credentials. The candidates were Mpho Tsedu, Nalini Maharaj, Barbara Sangweni and Dr Rene Horne.

Meanwhile, one candidate, Senamile Masango, requested a postponement of the interview, citing an earlier commitment which could not be rescheduled.

The committee had initially approved six names, however Dr Nombeko Mbava pulled out at the 11th hour.

“Dr Nombeko Mbava last night wrote to the chairperson in the evening, telling the committee and expressing how humbled she was that she was shortlisted to serve on the board. However, she has brought it to the attention of the committee that she has recently been appointed by the president as the full-time chairperson of the financial and fiscal commission and therefore, due to the expected commitments that come with the position and the fact that she would not wish to over commit herself in exercising such a fiducial duty, she wishes to withdraw her candidacy,” said the committee secretary.