Retrenchments halted for 30 days

Ndabeni-Abrahams wants SABC skills audit

The SABC board and communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams are headed for another collision course over the retrenchment of staff despite the public broadcaster announcing yesterday it was halting the process for 30 days.



Sowetan understands that the minister is unhappy with the omission of some of the key items agreed upon with the board in a meeting held on Monday. These include undertaking a skills audit to determine what skills the SABC has and what it needs as well as re-training of staff...