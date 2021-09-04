South Africa

SA records 247 Covid-19 deaths and 9,199 cases in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 04 September 2021 - 08:23
More than 2.8-million Covid-19 cases have been recorded since the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.
Image: 123rf/flyalone

This after 9,199 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of cases to 2,805,604 since March 2020.

In the same period, 83,161 deaths linked to the virus have been confirmed, after 247 fatalities were recorded in the past day.

Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (2,425), followed by the Western Cape (1,891) and Eastern Cape (1,872).

The NICD said that there were 383 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people currently admitted to 12,163.

Rental market showing signs of life after Covid-19 slowdown

When Covid-19 hit, the rental market took a battering, with many tenants seeking refuge with families and friends as income dwindled due to ...
News
2 days ago

Teacher abandons strict observance of Covid-19 protocols to resuscitate pupil

"I just felt so good that I was in the right place at the right time, and I had done something to benefit the life of another person, Western Cape ...
News
2 days ago

