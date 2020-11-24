Unions send management to board for 'proper' mandate
SABC talks with workers collapse
The SABC board has a fresh headache after a meeting called to discuss alternatives to job cuts with workers collapsed without discussing the issue.
The board met with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams yesterday where she reiterated her position against the job cuts and asked that "other opportunities are thoroughly explored", with retrenchments considered as a last resort...
