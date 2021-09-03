Molotsane backs herself for 10km title

Former Grand Prix champion Kesa Molotsane plans to stake her claim in this year's series by winning the second leg of the Spar 10km Women's Challenge at Greenpoint in Cape Town tomorrow.

Molotsane finished fourth in the first leg in Pietermaritzburg in 34:43.5 two weeks ago in a race which was won by Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare in 32:22.2.

She will face some stiff competition from Nare, Glenrose Xaba, who finished second in 33:40.3, and Tayla Kavanagh (third on 33:50.4).

Molotsane has shown some form this year, and now that she had the first race under the belt, her confidence has grown heading into the Mother City.

“I’ve been through difficult times but I’m glad that everything is back to normal right now and I hope everything will be fine,” Molotsane told Sowetan.

“Everything will work out to my advantage. We experienced a few hiccups here and there, but overall I’m looking forward to the race."

Molotsane won the Grand Prix in 2017 and she tip herself to be in contention to win the title again this year. She is bouyed by the absence of favourites Irvette van Zyl, Helalia Johannes and Gerde Steyn.