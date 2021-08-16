It’s the pits for Limpopo’s pupils

Promises of decent toilets at schools never kept

Thousands of pupils are still subjected to inhumane situations by being forced to use pit latrines in Limpopo as the department of education has failed to provide schools with proper toilets.



Fed up with empty promises that new toilets would be built, parents at Ramogobe Primary School in Ramangoana Village, outside Polokwane, built two pit latrines covered with corrugated iron for more than 500 pupils to use. ..