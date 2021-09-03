POLL| Should companies make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory?

Mandatory vaccination in the spotlight after Discovery Group announced on Thursday that it is considering implementing a policy that will make it mandatory for employees to get jabbed against Covid-19.

CEO Adrian Gore said the policy will take effect from January 1 2022. He cited the need to ensure a safe workplace as a reason for this implementation.

Gore said the policy will not violate the rights of employees who may want to refuse the jab.

“This process will consider the employee’s health, religious and other legal rights and seek to balance these with the rights of all employees across the group. We will do our very best to accommodate each employee as we recognise that each case is different.

This announcement has been rejected by trade union Cosatu.

The union told SowetanLIVE on Thursday that mandatory vaccinations will be weaponised against employees who do not want to get vaccinated.