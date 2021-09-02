Cosatu against mandatory vaccination at work places

The plan by some employers to make Covid-19 vaccination at work mandatory is pitting business against labour movements.

Financial services firm Discovery Group on Thursday became the latest employer to announce plans to make vaccination compulsory for workers.

The company's comments come after Business Leadership SA (BLSA) chief executive Busi Mavuso said in her letter this week that she in the near future expected "to see businesses becoming more strident in requiring vaccination both from their customers and employees".

BLSA represents some of the country's biggest businesses.

Discovery Group chief Adrian Gore said: “Discovery intends to implement a mandatory vaccination policy effective 1 January 2022, given the clear moral and social obligation as informed by our core purpose to make people healthier and to enhance and protect all employees’ lives; and by our values, particularly, acting as a force for social good; and supported by a legal obligation to protect and safeguard our people from all potential risks.”

He was earlier this week elected as the deputy president of Business Unity SA (Busa), an organisation which represents established business.

Gore, who revealed the plan while delivering the company's annual results, said the mandatory vaccination policy recognises employees’ right to object to the vaccination and has built in a process to manage this including, where necessary and possible, exemptions and reasonable accommodation of employees taking into account the operational and business requirements of Discovery.